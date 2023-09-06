Fabrizio Romano: Man United set to begin talks over a new deal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Manchester United’s defensive unit has seen a whole lot of chopping and changing with manager Erik ten Hag having to deal with a multitude of injuries.

Raphael Varane is out for six weeks while Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both hobbled off the pitch during United’s 1-3 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

Such has been the poor recruitment and inability to offload players that Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans lined up against the Gunners attack during the closing stages of the game, playing a part in both late goals.

One player, however, who has been a constant in all of this is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has started all four games so far and even picked up an assist in the first game of the season itself.

AWB’s resurgence under ETH

His current situation, being the de-facto first-choice right-back, is a far cry from when Ten Hag first took over with the former Crystal Palace star deemed surplus to requirements.

The 25-year-old saw only four minutes of action in the first half of the season with Diogo Dalot preferred in his place while even left-back Tyrell Malacia played as an auxiliary right-back ahead of him.

United were heavily linked with a move for Jeremie Frimpong in January and at that point, it seemed only a matter of time before Wan-Bissaka would be sold.

Lots of Premier League clubs were said to be interested but Dalot’s injury during the Qatar World Cup allowed the full-back a chance back into the starting XI post the resumption of club football.

And he grabbed the chance with both hands and hardly let go and has firmly established himself as one of the most consistent players under Ten Hag.

He was always considered a full-back who excels in the defensive aspect of the game but was weak when going forward. But the full-back has certainly worked on that aspect of the game.

He looks much more assured while going forward, capable of evading the opposition press and even managing to hold on to the ball despite intense opposition pressure.

Contract extension talks in the anvil

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the £50 million signing made by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be rewarded with a contract extension.

“I can confirm reports that the club want to discuss a new deal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka soon. Talks will follow soon to negotiate a new contract, and Wan-Bissaka will give priority to Man United.

“It’s quite an impressive turnaround for the former Crystal Palace defender, as last November he was in the list of players set to leave.

“But he did an excellent job when called upon, and it looks like he’s now considered a key part of Erik ten Hag’s project,” the Italian wrote in his CaughtOffside column.

Wan-Bissaka’s current deal expires in 2024 with United having the option to extend it by a year. He deserves this recognition and Ten Hag will be hoping he can keep improving as the season progresses.