Gary Lineker and Ben Foster react to Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho feud

Manchester United have suffered a stuttering start to the new Premier League campaign with two wins and two defeats in four games while manager Erik ten Hag is having to deal with an injury crisis and yet another player feud.

Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho appear to be at loggerheads after a public disagreement played out post United’s defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Sancho didn’t travel with the squad to the Emirates Stadium and Ten Hag was asked to explain the rationale behind the Englishman’s omission.

Ten Hag cited Sancho’s below-par performances in training before the crunch clash as the reason for his omission.

Sancho quickly responded via social media, strongly refuting the accusations, and plenty in the footballing world have had their say on the conflict.

Former England striker Gary Lineker has backed the player saying he believes Sancho has every right to respond to Ten Hag’s claims.

So the manager can go public, but the player can’t. Interesting. https://t.co/97Bd4FydjP — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 4, 2023

Meanwhile, former United goalkeeper Ben Foster says there is only one way this situation would have ended had Sir Alex Ferguson been in charge of the club.

Former Man United keeper Ben Foster on Jadon Sancho’s statement 🗣 pic.twitter.com/YYb8fxaqgw — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 4, 2023

“If Sir Alex Ferguson is the manager and Jadon Sancho does this, he will never see the light of day again for Man United. He’ll never play for the club, he’ll never be allowed on the training ground,” said Foster.

Rio Ferdinand also feels Sancho is in a sticky situation. The former United defender said Sancho may need to look for a late move to the Saudi league if he wants to get any playing time this season.

“There’s two ways this ends. There’s only one window open now and that’s Saudi. Or you’re on the bench or not getting in the squad for the rest of the season,” said Rio.

While the majority of United’s first team squad are away on international duty, Sancho will remain at Old Trafford due to missing out on an England call up and would be wise to seek a resolution with Ten Hag.

The United manager’s no-nonsense approach means he will not have taken kindly to Sancho’s public response and the forward will have to knuckle down in a big way if he is to get back in Ten Hag’s good books.

United get their Premier League campaign back up and running when Brighton visit the Theatre of Dreams after the international break.