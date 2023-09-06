Manchester United 22nd on list of most suitable clubs for Evan Ferguson

Manchester United’s transfer window ended with six new additions joining Erik ten Hag’s ranks at Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amrabat, Sergio Reguilon and Altay Bayindir signed on deadline day, adding to Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund who were recruited before the start of the season.

Despite the window now being shut, the transfer rumour mill continues to churn, with star names continuously linked with a move to Manchester.

One player who is quickly emerging as one of the most sought-after young players in the Premier League is Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene last season with some eye-catching displays for Roberto de Zerbi’s side and has started the new campaign with a bang.

A hat-trick against Newcastle United in Brighton’s last outing has left fans and pundits alike discussing just how far the young man can go in the game.

Naturally, Ferguson is being linked with the top clubs across the continent and data analytics experts SciSports have devised a formula to unearth the perfect club for the striker.

As reported by Football Transfers, SciSports believe they have found the best fit for Ferguson, if and when he leaves the South Coast.

The Magpies currently rank as the number one option for Ferguson, scoring a 79 ‘best fit’ score, out of a possible 100.

Unfortunately for United, they sit joint 22nd on the list for the Irishman, which is deemed to be a worse choice than staying put at Brighton.

Manchester City, Atalanta, Real Madrid and curiously, West Ham United, make up the top five SciSports recommendations.

The signing of Rasmus Hojlund, a similar age and profile to Ferguson, has no doubt played a huge part in the formula used to rank United’s suitability for the striker.

Hojlund has the potential to lead the line for United for the next decade or so, leaving other clubs in more of a need for Ferguson’s qualities.

However, football is a funny game, and the Brighton man does look tailor-made to lead the line for a club challenging for league titles in the future – something United will be desperate to do under Erik ten Hag.