Manchester United’s growing injury list: when will the crisis start to abate?

The international break couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for Manchester United, with the club desperate for some key players to recover amid a growing list of injuries.

Man United’s most injury-ridden position appears to be at left-back, with first-choice Luke Shaw and backup Tyrell Malacia both expected to be sidelined until November.

The most recent update on Shaw claimed that the Englishman may be available after 10 weeks, having suffered a muscle injury during United’s 2-0 defeat to Spurs.

This could result in a potential return date for the fullback of 22 October.

As for Malacia, the knee injury that kept him out of United’s pre-season tour is threatening to keep him out for a few more weeks, although no specific timeline was presented.

The Evening Standard claimed that Malacia would be sidelined at least until the end of the September international break, with Premier Injuries has him returning to action on 30 September.

Centre-back Lisandro Martinez was withdrawn 67 minutes into United’s match against Arsenal on Saturday after he experienced pain in his right foot.

Despite being cleared as match fit by the Argentinian national team, Martinez is not guaranteed to return to the United lineup when the Red Devils face Brighton on 16 September, however this remains a possibility.

The last time that manager Erik ten Hag commented on Martinez’s injury, he stated: “Licha [Martinez] said he had a problem on his foot. But I’m not sure if it’s an injury. We have to wait, we have to see, we have to make the diagnosis.”

Raphael Varane is also expected to remain sidelined for a few weeks after he came off during United’s win against Nottingham Forest.

The nature of his injury remains undisclosed, with some reports claiming that he could be sidelined for a total of six weeks, with the French defender potentially returning to the field on 23 September.

New arrival Mason Mount is another victim of an undisclosed injury, with initial assessments indicating that he would miss United’s games against Nottingham Forest, keeping him sidelined until at least after the international break.

According to Premier Injuries, no further updates have since been given on Mount’s injury status, however, he may be declared match fit by 30 September.

Victor Lindelöf is another player being monitored after he was taken off late in the second half of United’s loss to Arsenal.

“Victor was ill, so he had to come off,” Ten Hag explained, with the player still under assessment.

The Swede is expected to be fit when United face Brighton on 16 September.

Midfielder Scott McTominay was unavailable for the Arsenal game due to suffering a fever, however, it is believed that he remains likely to play for Scotland during the international break.

Out with an ankle/foot injury since United’s pre-season match against Real Madrid in July, rising star Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly recovering well and could be back in two months, Ten Hag explained in August, meaning that the midfielder could return around 22 October.

Amad Diallo, on the other hand, may be in for a long and grueling recovery from his knee injury, with no return date in sight for the 21 year old.

Given United’s extensive list of injury concerns, new arrivals such as left-back Sergio Reguilón, holding midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and veteran defender Jonny Evans may play an important role in filling the gaps during this trying time.

Here is a rundown of the return dates for United’s injured stars:

Brighton, 16 September:

Victor Lindelöf

Lisandro Martinez

Scott McTominay

Burnley, 23 September:

Raphael Varane

Crystal Palace, 30 September:

Tyrell Malacia

Mason Mount

Sheffield United, 22 October:

Kobbie Mainoo

Luke Shaw

No return date:

Amad Diallo

Tom Heaton

Source: premierinjuries.com