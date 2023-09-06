Mason Greenwood begins his new life in Spain



The Coliseum Alfonso Pérez may be a far cry from the glory of Old Trafford, but as Mason Greenwood begins life in Getafe, he won’t likely be too concerned about such things.

Just over two weeks ago, the 21-year-old was forced to confront the real possibility of never playing elite football again.

Now, barely 24 hours into life as a Getafe player, those fears appear to have faded.

The Road to Exile

In the aftermath of distressing evidence suggesting that the Englishman had abused his partner, Manchester United were forced to suspend the player while police investigations and prosecution were underway.

The charges were eventually dropped in the light of the withdrawal of key witnesses and the discovery of new undisclosed material.

Manchester United would also go on to conduct its own internal investigation, following which club CEO Richard Arnold had intended, as revealed by an Athletic report, to reintegrate the forward with Erik ten Hag having already approved of the plan.

As events unfolded, this wasn’t to be. The PR backlash was so overwhelming that not only could United no longer feasibly contemplate keeping Greenwood, but even those clubs who were thought to be interested, from leagues near and far, suddenly began to distance themselves like falling dominoes.

And with each capitulation, Greenwood’s prospects of playing elite football again appeared to diminish commensurately.

The Bargain

A deadline-day loan swoop by Getafe has now meant a second chance for Greenwood, as the club, desperate to add some attacking talent to its ranks, edged Lazio out to win his signature.

Not only have Getafe landed an attacker who ordinarily would likely be far out of realistic contemplation for a club of its stature, but they’ve also done so at an incredible cut price: Man United will continue to pay £50,000 of Greenwood’s £75,000-a-week salary.

Such underlines just how unusual the situation is, and the difficulty that Man United have had in managing this situation.

Greenwood was unveiled to enthusiastic fans in a public training session – the first of its kind at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, where he went through the customary ball-juggling routine and gave away his shirt.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 INTERNACIONAL EN TODAS LAS CATEGORÍAS DE LA SELECCIÓN INGLESA TODOS SABEN DE SU CALIDAD ⭐️ UN TALENTO INCREIBLE QUE LUCIRÁ EL DORSAL 12 DEL GETAFE CF. 💙 VAMOS A DAR UNA CALUROSA BIENVENIDA A MAAAAAASON… pic.twitter.com/Fh37chVixd — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) September 5, 2023

Yet, as The Athletic reports, many fans here do not know the full circumstances behind this transfer. It has even been suggested, in the Athletic report, that Getafe’s president was not aware of the charges against Greenwood until recently.

And even now that the club will undoubtedly be well aware of the issues, they’ve simply decided to focus on the football. Where other clubs have shied away from the inevitable media storm, Getafe have simply opted not to entertain the press.

The club decided not to host a press conference for the signings of Greenwood and fellow new signings, Diego Rico and Oscar Rodriguez – which would have been the standard practice – ostensibly to prevent the press from asking questions of Greenwood specifically.

The Atheltic report details that such has been the censorship of the entire affair that when it put questions forward to Getafe Sporting Director, Ruben Reyes, about Greenwood, the response from a Getafe press officer was dismissive, and swiftly so, stating:

“That’s it, that’s it, we’re done on this issue. It’s already explained, we don’t want to create controversy.”

Greenwood himself doesn’t appear too preoccupied with these concerns. Speaking to a reporter after his first training session, as The Athletic reports, he was asked how he felt, to which he replied:

“I’m glad to be here, excited, I’m gonna give everything for the team. I’m strong, I’ve been training for four or five months and now with my teammates.”

A New Chapter?

In the stands, his partner, father, and representatives of Man United and Getafe respectively were all present, and in some poetic sense, it was a representation of the player’s past, present and future, perhaps signifying a new chapter in his history.

After a year and a half of not playing professional football, there is the significant question of how well he’ll make the comeback and if he’ll be able to adjust to the nuances of playing in the Spanish League. Many will say that he should not even have been afforded the opportunity.

Getafe, while revelling in the prospect of Greenwood’s well-established attacking threat, don’t appear to be under any illusions as to the potential difficulties that lie ahead.

The dark cloud that has hung over Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup caused by the alleged inappropriate behaviour of Spain Football Federation president Luis Rubiales is significant in Greenwood’s future.

Spanish football is now under a microscope in regard to fears of misogyny and the timing of the United star’s loan move is unfortunate, to say the least.

Going from being the next big thing at Man United to plying one’s trade at Getafe may be a fall from grace to grass of sorts, but Greenwood will surely appreciate that it is a privilege – and that he is perhaps very fortunate – to be back on the grass at all.

