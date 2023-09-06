Match report: Bayern Munich Women 3-2 Manchester United Women

Another of Manchester United’s new signings shone today as they took on Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly in Germany.

Brazilian striker Geyse scored alongside Leah Galton despite the match ending in defeat for the Reds.

United were leading 2-0 at half time after a strike from Galton in the 15th minute and new signing Geyse doubling the lead in the 22nd minute.

It marked Geyse’s first goal for the club since joining just a matter of weeks ago.

However, a strong second half display from Bayern saw Pernille Harder kick-start the comeback for the German side in the 56th minute.

Ten minutes later Bühl equalised from the penalty spot before Dallmann helped her side take the lead with just four minutes left to play.

In a pre-season friendly last year, united were beaten 3-0 by Bayern with many fans praising the team on their improvement this year.

Bayern are an experienced European club who have played in the Champions League for eight consecutive seasons.

This was United’s third pre-season friendly, all of the fixtures are taking place behind closed doors.

United’s schedule of pre-season games began with last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against fellow top-flight side Leicester City at Carrington.

They then recorded their first win of the run by beating Everton once again at Carrington.

On the team’s return to England, they’ll face Liverpool, for the fourth consecutive year. This clash will be played at Carrington on 13 September.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to be the club’s final friendly opponents, on 17 September. A neutral venue and kick-off time for that match are still to be confirmed.