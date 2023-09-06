New Man United star Sofyan Amrabat reveals details of his special relationship with Erik ten Hag



Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has revealed the impact Erik ten Hag has had on his career, dating as far back as when the pair worked together at FC Utrecht.

Amrabat sealed a sensational loan move to United on transfer deadline day after weeks of negotiations with Fiorentina that boiled down to the final hours of the window.

The Red Devils are set to pay an initial £8million loan fee. There is an option to make the switch permanent at the end of the current season for £21m.

Yesterday, Amrabat took to Instagram to express his delight at becoming the latest arrival at Old Trafford.

In his first interview with club media, the Moroccan spoke at length about his relationship with Ten Hag and just how much the Dutchman influenced his desire to join United.

Amrabat said, “It was very important because I was very young. I was 18, 19 years old and he gave me the chance to play in the first team with Utrecht.”

“We had a fantastic time, a really good season. I learned a lot from him. So maybe he’s one of the most important people in my career for now.”

“It’s fantastic because I think Erik ten Hag is a coach who will push always to the limit. He’s hungry. He wants to win. He’s a winner and I like that. I think I’m also similar, I’m also a winner. I want to win every day so it’s a good match.”

Amrabat also promised United fans that he will do all he can to make them proud and show he is worthy of wearing the shirt.

When put to task about which former United players he looked up to, the 27-year-old remarked that there were many legends he looked up to.

He named the likes of Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Louis Saha, Wayne Rooney and [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

Amrabat added, “I’m very proud. I think already a lot of Moroccans have followed already United, but now [there will be] a lot of extra million fans from Morocco. And they are so, so proud.”

The player will be hoping to make his debut when United host Brighton at the Theatre of Dreams on September 16.

