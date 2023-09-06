Official: Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund nominated for prestigious Ballon d’Or awards



Manchester United duo Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have been nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or Yachine Trophy and Kopa award, respectively.

The pair joined United this summer.

The Red Devils reached a £47.2m agreement with Inter Milan for Onana. On the other hand, the club will pay Atalanta £64 million for Hojlund.

Onana had a stellar 2022/23 campaign with Inter that saw the Nerazzurri reach the Champions League final.

Despite being beaten by eventual winners Manchester City in Istanbul, Onana impressed and caught the eye, especially with his distribution and ability to play with his feet.

Erik ten Hag, in need of a goalkeeper after David de Gea’s exit, sought a reunion with the Cameroonian. The two previously worked together at Ajax.

The United goalkeeper will battle it out for the Yachine Trophy against the likes of Al Hilal’s Yassine Bounou, AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, Manchester City’s Ederson, Lens’ Brice Samba, Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Fenerbahçe’s Dominik Livakovic and Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

In addition to the Yachine Trophy, Onana is also in contention to win the Ballon d’Or.

He is not the only United player looking to take home a prestigious award. Hojlund is up for clinching the 2023 Kopa Trophy, which is only eligible to players who are 21 and below.

Hojlund will need to ward off competition from other young players such as Jude Bellingham, Gavi, Jamal Musiala, Eduardo Camavinga, Pedri, Xavi Simons, Alejandro Balde, Antonio Silva and finally Elye Wahi.

Last season for Atalanta, Hojlund scored nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances.

He made his United debut on Sunday during a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates against Arsenal. He showed very promising signs during the time he was on the pitch after he came on as a substitute for Anthony Martial.

