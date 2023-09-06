Official: Manchester United sign Hinata Miyazawa

Manchester United Women have this morning announced the signing of Hinata Miyazawa.

Miyazawa is United’s latest star signing this transfer window following the signing of Brazil’s Geyse earlier this summer.

“I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team. I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans,” Miyazawa said.

United women’s coach Marc Skinner was elated with the signing and added that her direct style of play would be a huge asset for the team in the coming campaign.

“Hinata joins our United family having proven her qualities at the highest level. As her Golden Boot win at this summer’s Women’s World Cup has shown, she will excite our fantastic fans with her direct style of play and her ability to find the most dangerous spaces.

“We cannot wait to see her develop even further within our playing squad.”

The Japanese international shone at this year’s Women’s World Cup, scoring five goals in five games and winning the Golden Boot.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Miyazawa would be joining WSL rivals Liverpool, but those rumours were soon quashed as United swooped in and hijacked the deal.

United had faced criticism from fans as Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo departed the club at the conclusion of their contracts.

However, since then, United have welcomed a host of players with international and Champions League experience.

Gemma Evans joined from Reading whilst Scottish youngster Emma Watson has been training with the Reds all summer since leaving Rangers at the end of last season.

United made quite the statement when they signed Brazilian striker Geyse from Barcelona and from the training pictures posted by the club, she seems to be settling in well.

The signing of Miyazawa is another statement of intent as they look to compete in the Champions League for the first time.

United’s opening game of the season takes place on October 1 when they face Aston Villa away.