Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde reportedly rejected Manchester United this summer



After months of trying and haggling over the price, Manchester United finally got manager Erik ten Hag his midfield general on transfer deadline day.

Sofyan Amrabat signed on an initial loan deal for a loan fee of €10 million with United having the option to make it permanent for €20 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

The club initially signed Mason Mount from Chelsea to improve the team going forward but his initial performances suggested that United were losing balance in the middle of the park with Casemiro struggling to cover the gap.

United were linked with a move for Valverde

United were linked with one player who could have fulfilled both roles, Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde but it seems the midfielder was not interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Spanish outlet El Nacional have claimed that the Uruguayan is unhappy with the minutes he has got recently under coach Carlo Ancelotti considering the important offers hge rejected over the course of the summer.

The report mentioned that United were one of the sides to be linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

“The fact is that Fede Valverde needs more prominence because this summer he has already rejected important offers to go to England.

“Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool were interested in the Uruguayan player. And he said “no”, but now he half regrets having made this decision.

“If it is not important at the Santiago Bernabéu, the best thing he could have done is to have packed his bags.”

The report even mentioned that if the player’s luck does not change moving forward, “he could be one of those who will leave Real Madrid in the next transfer window.”

Another missed target

United have reportedly missed out on a number of targets this summer with Joao Felix, Kim Min-jae and now Valverde among the prominent ones.

Ten Hag needs to improve the team’s cohesion in midfield and while Valverde would have been the perfect player to bring in to solve both issues, it remains wishful thinking at the moment.

United have already sold Fred while Scott McTominay does not seem to be in the plans of the manager while Donny van de Beek looks certain to depart.

The manager needs to find the ideal combination amidst injury woes and that needs to happen soon with huge challenges in the Premier League, and Champions League coming up.

