The real reason why Phil Jones is back at Manchester United despite being released



Former Manchester United star Phil Jones is back at the club, but only in an observer role.

On Tuesday, rumours surfaced online that Jones had returned back to United to take charge of the U-18s team.

However, according to The Manchester Evening News, this is not the case.

The MEN states that the 31-year-old is back at Carrington to observe academy training and not to re-take a job with the Red Devils.

“Sources have confirmed there are no current plans for Jones to join the U18s in a coaching capacity and it’s also understood the centre-back is continuing to contemplate the next steps in his career.”

“Sources have described Jones observing academy training as an opportunity for young players to engage with someone who has a wealth of knowledge to pass on accumulated during his successful career.”

As per Steve Railston, Jones has been doing this throughout the last couple of weeks.

Internally at Carrington, his contributions are considered extremely valuable to younger players.

The ex-United star was released by the club this summer after 12 years of service.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson signed him from Blackburn Rovers in June 2011 for £16.5million. During his tenure with the 20-time English champions, Jones made 229 appearances. He was part of United’s last Premier League-winning side in 2013.

It’s still unclear whether he intends to continue playing football or he will delve into coaching. So far, he has not been strongly linked to any team.

That he is openly “observing” training sessions of United’s U-18s could suggest coaching is firmly on the cards for Jones.

