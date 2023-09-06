Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in Rasmus Hojlund this summer

Manchester United’s search for a centre-forward was undoubtedly the club’s topmost priority in the summer transfer market.

Their search eventually led them to Rasmus Hojlund who joined Erik ten Hag’s ranks from Italian side Atalanta for a fee of £72 million.

However, things could have been different for United and Hojlund, who was subject of interest from top sides across the continent.

As reported by Football 365, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims one of the sides who were keen on the Dane was United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs were bracing themselves for Harry Kane’s exit in the summer and Hojlund was one of the names in the hat to replace the England captain.

Kane did eventually make the move away from London, joining German giants Bayern Munich for a fee north of £100 million but at this point, Hojlund had his heart set on a move to Manchester.

“There was also another English club and that club, from what I’m hearing, was Tottenham. They wanted to be informed on the conditions of the deal.

“Hojlund’s arrival depended on Kane’s sale, but that only happened later in the window. Again, though, the player’s stance was ‘let me focus on United because that’s my dream move’,” said Romano.

United agreed the mega-money deal for the 20-year-old, who has been tasked with spearheading United’s attack in Ten Hag’s second season in charge of the club.

The Danish international made his long-awaited debut for the club in Sunday’s painful late defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Hojlund’s 30 minute cameo impressed United fans, players, and the manager with the player clearly champing at the bit to get up and running.

Ten Hag felt the Dane should have been awarded a penalty in the latter stages of the game before his clever backheel flick helped set up Alejandro Garnacho’s apparent winner which was controversially ruled out for offside.

Hojlund will now take part in Denmark’s European Championship qualifying double header against San Marino and Finland, respectively, before returning to Old Trafford.

The striker will be hoping to make his home debut when United entertain Brighton upon the resumption of the Premier League on the 16th of September.