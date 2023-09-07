Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni provides fresh Lisandro Martinez Update



Manchester United have been handed some encouraging news as Argentina manager, Lionel Scaloni, provides a fresh update on Lisandro Martinez’s injury.

As The Peoples Person have reported, Argentina national team doctors declared Martinez fit earlier this week.

Now, as Sport Witness are reporting, Scaloni has offered further assurances and also suggested that Argentina would not risk rushing his return.

Martinez, who has had a somewhat uncomfortable start to the season, went off as Man United suffered a heavy defeat against Arsenal on Sunday.

The cause of his early withdrawal, as it would later emerge, was some discomfort in the same foot where he had been injured last season.

Earlier this week, as the International break commenced, doctors with the Argentina national team confirmed the injury but declared that Martinez had recovered.

From United’s perspective, this would have put to rest some fears over his availability while raising fresh ones.

Particularly, Erik ten Hag would have worried about the risks of rushing Marinez into a recovery, however, he is not now expected to play Argentina’s next fixture.

Speaking to the press, Scaloni said:

“It’s not necessary that we risk him. In any case, if he’s available, we’ll evaluate whether to use him or not. At first, for tomorrow’s match, it’d be a little rushed, we’ll see for the second match”

United will be hoping that Argentina keep to their word and return the player in the best of health.

With the Red Devils in the middle of a defensive crisis, Martinez’s availability is of paramount importance.

