Bayern Munich are lining up a January move for Jadon Sancho



Manchester United are struggling for form at the start of the new Premier League season while injuries are threatening to derail the season as early as September.

With so many players out of commission at the moment, manager Erik ten Hag could do with some extra commitment from players who are available.

Unfortunately, he now has to deal with a brand new player feud after the game against Arsenal. The manager, who did not pick Jadon Sancho in the matchday squad, was asked the reason for his omission.

ETH-Sancho spat creating headlines

The Dutch boss explained that the winger’s training performance over the course of the week leading up to the game was below par and did not merit selection.

The English winger did not take the criticism lightly and immediately put out a social media statement without the club’s approval indicating that he was being made a scapegoat and that there were other reasons behind the snub.

The player’s camp had indicated that the former Ajax coach gives preferential treatment to former Ajax star Antony despite his inconsistent displays, something that has not allowed Sancho to gain regular minutes.

The no-nonsense Ten Hag does not take indiscipline lightly and he has already shown that he is not afraid to take huge calls like selling Cristiano Ronaldo, benching Marcus Rashford, and taking away the captaincy from Harry Maguire.

United legend Rio Ferdinand even suggested that a move to Saudi Arabia could be beckoning with The Peoples Person reporting that an official proposal has already arrived for the England international from an unnamed Saudi club.

With United short of options at the moment following domestic violence allegations against Antony, a move away seems unlikely, especially to Saudi at this stage of Sancho’s career.

But a January move could be on the cards for the 23-year-old with Real Madrid needing an attacker who does not cost as much as Kylian Mbappe.

And now as per Fichajes, Bayern Munich are also lining up a move for the former Borussia Dortmund star. They believe the player can rediscover his old form if he plays in the Bundesliga.

Bayern eyeing Sancho move in January

“Jadon Sancho’s situation at Manchester United has become increasingly complicated in recent weeks, and everything indicates that Bayern Munich is in a privileged position to acquire the services of the talented English winger in the next winter market.

“Sources close to the player assure that he has no intention of leaving the English club at this time. His goal is to stay at Manchester United until the winter market.

“In this sense, Bayern Munich emerges as the main contender to sign Sancho. Throughout the summer, there have been rapprochements between the player and the Bavarian club, which suggests that they could make a determined effort to sign him in the winter market.”

The report also states that Sancho is currently valued at €50 million, a far cry from the €85 million United paid for his services back in 2021.

While no concrete steps have been taken, the Bavarian giants are “expected to begin talks with Manchester United before the opening of the winter transfer window.”

