Brazilian scout reveals Man United turned down the chance to sign Eder Militão



A scout who formerly worked for Manchester United has revealed that they did not act on his recommendation to sign Real Madrid star Eder Militão.

United have scouts in various countries around the world, tasked with unearthing hidden gems that can then be developed to become superstars.

Brazil has produced some of the best players to have ever played the game and it’s logical that the Red Devils, alongside other top clubs in Europe, would have their scouts there hunting for the best talents.

Sandro Orlandelli, who worked for United in 2016 spoke to Premier League Brasil via SportWitness and gave some insight into United’s operations in the South American country.

Before joining the 20-time English champions, Orlandelli was contracted to Arsenal.

On the difference between working for the Gunners and United, he mentioned that the Old Trafford outfit’s networks run deeper and are more modern.

He said, “A much more technological project, with more reporting and data production [United’s scouting compared to Arsenal’s]. Manchester United taught me that you can’t just coldly analyse data and make a decision.”

“It’s important to combine the experience of experts. One thing is analysing data and another is the qualitative analysis that only an expert has. This unification takes time and takes us to another dimension.”

He added, “Militão, for example, was a wonderful opportunity. He was finalising his contract with São Paulo. Then people realise. Because I remember that he was very undervalued by Porto, with his contract coming to an end.”

United’s reluctance to heed Orlandelli’s advice gave Porto the opportunity to pounce for Militão. The Primeira Liga giants forked out only €7m for the centre-back in 2018.

Just one year later, Real Madrid swooped in for him and paid €50m.

As per Orlandelli, he also recommended Vinicius Jr to United.

Like Militão, Vinicius found himself at Real Madrid, where has since enjoyed great success on the pitch in terms of winning silverware.

