Bruno Fernandes ranked as sixth worst finisher in Premier League this season

Manchester United have suffered a stuttering start to the new Premier League campaign with two wins and two losses from the opening four round of fixtures.

United have picked up maximum points from their two home games but are yet to get off the mark away from home after falling to back-to-back defeats in the capital, against Tottenham and Arsenal respectively.

Erik ten Hag’s men squandered good chances in both losses which have left United playing catch up in the league already.

As reported by Give Me Sport, Bruno Fernandes has been guilty of passing up chances, ranking sixth in the list for chances missed in the Premier League.

The United captain has scored once this season from an overall xG of 2.1 and has hit the target just four times from his 13 attempts at goal.

Bruno is listed as missing two big chances, one of which was the point blank header he missed in the first half of the defeat to Spurs which would have played a huge part in the 2.1 xG.

The header would have put United in front on the day and was missed in a period where Ten Hag’s side were controlling the game.

Had Fernandes converted, its likely United would have gone onto win the game, or at least left London with something, which would have been a boost to the points tally and confidence around the club.

Fernandes will not be fazed by the early stats with the Portuguese star’s output for goals and assists typically ending with him topping the charts.

Furthermore, Bruno picked up United’s Player of the Month award for August, underlining the performance level of the skipper.

Incidentally, Chelsea’s new boy Nicholas Jackson ranks highest for chances missed this season with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Jackson’s teammate Enzo Fernandez making up the top three.

No other players from United featured in the top ten and Ten Hag will be confident Fernandes will not spend too much time on the list.

United return to action when the Premier League returns after the international break by entertaining Brighton at Old Trafford.

