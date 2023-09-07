Denmark boss gives Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund injury update

Manchester United’s search for a centre-forward ended this summer with Erik ten Hag desperate to add to much needed fire power to his attack after a gun-shy first season in charge at the club.

Rasmus Hojlund was the man United plumped for, shelling out £72million to Italian side Atalanta for the young man’s services.

However, Hojlund has only played 30 minutes of first team action for United since his move, with a back injury delaying his debut.

The 20-year-old eventually replaced Anthony Martial in the weekend’s painful defeat to Arsenal and will hope to stay injury free after an exciting first cameo in a United shirt.

The Danish striker has joined up with his national team for the upcoming European Championship Qualifying games and is expected to get some much needed game time.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand has provided an update on Hojlund’s fitness ahead of the double header against San Marino and Finland, respectively.

“I was over there (at United) a week ago, where I saw two training sessions, and I saw the Rasmus I know,” he said.

“He has never felt anything. So they have been very conservative and cautious with him.”

Hjulmand added that he watched Hojlund’s debut on Sunday and was impressed with the strikers contribution.

“He looks like himself, and I think his jump-in was convincing. He started by smashing into a centre-back and he made his mark on the game in the minutes he played. Now there was 15 minutes of overtime, so he got a little more than they had expected. It looked fine and he is in good shape,” said Hjulmand.

Denmark will be relying on Hojlund to shoot them qualification for the Euros after a sticky start to their opening games has left them in a congested group.

From United and Ten Hag’s point of view, they will be desperate for the striker to return to Manchester fit and firing, ready to get his career at Old Trafford up and running.

United return to action on September 16, entertaining top-four rivals Brighton in what looks like a mouthwatering fixture on the resumption of the Premier League.