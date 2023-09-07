Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe in talks to join Real Betis



Manchester United let go of plenty of academy graduates permanently this summer, including a few which were long overdue.

Axel Tuanzebe‘s last appearance for United was in the Europa League final which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side agonisingly lost on penalties to Villareal.

He subsequently left for Aston Villa on loan in the Premier League but after starting the season as a regular under Dean Smith, he found playing time hard to come by following the appointment of Steven Gerrard.

Axel failed to hit the heights expected of him

He returned to Old Trafford and managed to secure a loan to Napoli where injuries played spoilsport as he only played in two games before returning with a back injury.

After recovering from the injury, he managed to earn himself yet another loan to Championship outfit Stoke City but United let the centre-back go at the expiration of his contract in 2023.

It was a disappointing end to a United career that promised so much including a memorable performance against Paris Saint-Germain away from home including expertly shackling Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

He also became the youngest player to captain United since Norman Whiteside in 1985, during an EFL Cup victory against Rochdale in September 2019.

But since leaving as a free agent, he has been trying to earn a new contract and was training with Premier League new boys Luton Town in a bid to stay in the top division.

Real Betis in talks with free agent

The Peoples Person had reported that Ipswich Town, managed by former United coach Kieran McKenna, were in talks with the 25-year-old.

Now as per The Daily Mail, La Liga side Real Betis are willing to take a chance with Tuanzebe.

“Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is in talks to join Real Betis. He is now discussing a move to La Liga with Betis who are coached by former Manchester City and West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini.”

If Tuanzebe can remain injury-free, the Spanish side will get a really talented defender.

It remains to be seen where the defender ultimately ends up with Sheffield United also in the race.