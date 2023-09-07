“It’s cool”: AS Monaco right-back Vanderson admits to being intrigued by Man United links



AS Monaco right-back Vanderson has admitted that he is flattered by regular reports linking him to Manchester United.

This summer, it was reported that Vanderson was on Erik ten Hag’s radar, with the United boss keen on reinforcements in the defensive department.

United never signed a right-back and this season; Ten Hag will have to alternate between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Alongside Vanderson, another player the Red Devils looked at is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

La Liga giants Barcelona were also hot on the trail of Vanderson but a transfer for the Brazilian never came to fruition.

The Blaugrana ended up signing Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City.

Vanderson spoke to Trivela via SportWitness and was asked about rumours suggesting an Old Trafford switch for him was on the cards.

The 22-year-old said, “It’s cool. Knowing that even if it’s nothing definitive, knowing that the work is recognised, even if it’s not so official, but it’s cool.”

“The biggest clubs in the world, everyone knows. It’s great to know that your name is mentioned in big clubs.”

He conceded that he would be keen on completing a move to the Premier League.

“Yeah. It’s a great league. Everybody knows. I have goals of maybe after a great career here at Monaco, a change too.”

He added, “But today is about defending the colours of Monaco. Not much to talk about. We have personal goals to achieve in Europe. It’s letting it happen. Work and soon what you dreamed of can happen. But today, it’s the colours of Monaco.”

United could do with someone of Vanderson’s attributes. He especially excels at going forward and participating in offensive play.

