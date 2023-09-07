Ligue 1 side Brest turned down the chance to sign Mason Greenwood this summer

After an eighteen month saga Manchester United finally decided that Mason Greenwood’s immediate future was better served away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood has joined Spanish side Getafe on a season long loan as he starts his journey back into professional football.

The Englishman hasn’t kicked a ball since being charged with rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault back in January 2022.

All charges have been subsequently dropped against the forward but United announced he wouldn’t return to Erik ten Hag’s first team squad after an internal investigation.

French media now report that Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois were one of the clubs that Greenwood offered his services to.

However the French club turned down the chase to sign the 21-year-old with Sporting Director Grégory Lorenzi citing Greenwood’s wages as another key stumbling block.

“I was offered Greenwood, who Manchester United sacked for a non-sporting matter. But between the controversy and the salary, we didn’t consider following it up for a second,” said Lorenzi.

Brest were not the only club rumoured to be mulling over the signing with Italian giants Lazio close to agreeing a deal in the final days of the window.

However, it’s Getafe who ultimately put their necks on the line to take on Greenwood, with the Spanish side seemingly delighted with the coup.

Where the forward’s future lies after his spell in Spain remains to be seen but a return to United’s first team looks unlikely.

United have been criticized for their handling of the situation after the club seemed to backtrack on the initial reports that suggested Greenwood would be integrated back ito Ten Hag’ side.

Supporter backlash appeared to be the only reason United changes their stance of the return of Greenwood and the indecisive nature of the decision makers at the club was at large, once more.

Greenwood is in line to make his Getafe debut in their La Liga fixture at home to Osasuna on September 17.