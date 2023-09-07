Mary Earps looking to leave Man United as transfer window enters final week



Mary Earps should be on top of the world after returning from the Women’s World Cup a hero and receiving her first Ballon d’Or nomination.

Instead, according to sources at Manchester United, Earps walked with her head down when her teammates at United gave her a guard of honour as she and the rest of the Lionesses returned to training.

Rumour has it is this is because she has decided to leave the club.

Arsenal have already had one world-record bid rejected for the Lionesses’ shot-stopper and are said to be preparing a revised bid.

United insist she is not for sale, however, with her contract due to expire at the end of the season, the club risk losing her on a free next summer, as was the case with Alessia Russo.

It is a dilemma for both parties. Earps is one of United’s biggest assets and a vocal leader on and off the pitch.

If United keep her at the club against her will it could disrupt the whole team.

For Earps, if she doesn’t move now and she doesn’t renew her contract, she could risk her career.

As The Athletic points out, “What happens if she were to get injured or her performance drops? Her market value would decline significantly, impacting her future livelihood, and where would that leave her?”

Our sources say that United are in talks with US keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who would not be happy playing second fiddle to Earps. This could be a further indicator that Earps is itching to depart the club.

If she were to leave for Arsenal, Earps would face a battle with Zinsberger to secure her status as the club’s number one keeper.

With the Olympics just round the corner, that’s a big risk for Earps to take.

For Earps and for United, it’s going to be a long week ahead as the transfer window enters its final week.

