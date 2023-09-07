Paul Scholes backs Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United captain

Major changes took place at Old Trafford over the summer with six incomings, a change of goalkeeper and a new captain being chosen.

Bruno Fernandes was handed the United armband by Erik ten Hag, dislodging Harry Maguire as the club’s official captain.

Maguire’s tenure as leader was a turbulent one, with the responsibility weighing too heavy on a player whose career has been in free fall over the last couple of years.

Fernandes has led United through a sticky opening to the new campaign with two losses and two wins from the first four games.

However, Bruno’s standards haven’t dropped as he picked up the club’s first Player of the Month award of the season.

The Portuguese star was the obvious choice to take the armband from Maguire and United legend Paul Scholes is the latest to back Ten Hag’s decision.

As reported by The Mirror, speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube show FIVE, the Treble winner believes Bruno is leading the team well.

“He’s done a fantastic job when he has been captain and he looks a leader, he’s the one that’s always having a go, always trying to rally his team. I think it’s a great choice,” said Scholes.

Scholes went onto to say that Ten Hag has a strong pool of contenders to choose from for the role, citing former Real Madrid pair Rapha Varane and Casemiro as potential leaders.

“I think now for the first time, there’s quite a few leaders in the team. You think of the experience they’ve got, with the manager they’ve brought in. Varane, a World Cup winner, Real Madrid. Casemiro (as well),” he says.

However, Scholes is adamant Fernandes is the right man for the job.

“All of a sudden there are three or four players in that team who are capable of being captain, and I think Bruno is probably the right choice because he seems to be the one they all look up to,” added Scholes.

Fernandes will lead United out for the next time when Brighton visit Old Trafford upon the resumption of the Premier League, after the international break.