Sofyan Amrabat could miss up to seven games due to AFCON



Sofyan Amrabat could miss up to seven games at the beginning of next year due to the African Cup of Nations.

The midfielder was Manchester United’s “primary target” this summer at the behest of Erik ten Hag.

The pair worked together at FC Utrecht with the Dutch manager valuing Amrabat’s combination of defensive workrate and technical ability on the ball.

A deal was agreed on the final day of the window, after a protracted transfer saga. Fiorentina had received multiple offers for Amrabat but the midfielder refused these advances in favour of waiting for United.

A loan move was eventually agreed between Old Trafford officials and their Italian counterparts. A fee of £8.5 million was included alongside an option to buy worth in excess of £20 million (including add-ons).

It is thought Ten Hag envisions Amrabat as an option at both the number six and number eight positions.

United’s midfield has been an area of particular concern in the opening part of the new season, with Casemiro often a lonely figure in the defensive midfielder position.

Amrabat should be able to buttress this unit with some much-needed steel.

The Moroccan will be unavailable for selection, however, in the post-Christmas period.

Amrabat will be representing his nation at the African Cup of Nations with the tournament set to run from January 13th to February 11th at the beginning of 2024.

Players selected by their national teams will likely be required to join up with their squads prior to the tournament as well.

This means Amrabat could potentially miss seven matches for United in this period.

Andre Onana could also potentially be taking part in the tournament.

The goalkeeper had previously retired from international football at the end of 2022, but has recently expressed his intention to return to the Cameroon squad for the crucial qualifying game against Burundi.

He will decide whether he wishes to play at the AFCON tournament after this match.

It speaks to Ten Hag’s belief in both of these players that he wanted them at United, despite their potential unavailability at a crucial point in the season. It remains to be seen whether it’s a gamble worth taking.

