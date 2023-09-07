Teddy Sheringham has his say on the conflict between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s painful defeat to Arsenal on Sunday was followed by a public spat between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

Sancho was left at home for the trip to the Emirates Stadium with Ten Hag citing his below par performance in training as the reason why.

The winger then quickly refuted his manager’s claims via social media, leaving the disagreement very much in the public eye.

Former United striker Teddy Sheringham has weighed in on the situation saying he is surprised Ten Hag decided to discuss the situation through the media in the first place.

As reported by The Daily Mail, speaking to Sky Sports, Sheringham was asked whether Sir Alex Ferguson would have chosen this method to get through to his players.

“No, not at all. Very, very rarely anyway. The more you can keep things in-house, the more you can control them. Now with social media, people are going to have their say. It just brings more hype around the situation. I’m surprised that it has happened,” said Sheringham.

The Treble winner believes that it’s not a happy camp at Old Trafford at present and that Ten Hag needs to get control of the dressing room.

“It seems there is some disturbance in the camp as well now. He needs to sort that out. He must have his reasons (calling out Sancho) for that and he wants him to liven up.” he added.

It’s unclear whether Ten Hag and Sancho have spoken since Sunday but with the player not away on international duty, there is opportunity for ‘clear-the-air’ talks.

Sancho is yet to really catch fire since his mega-money move from Dortmund in the summer of 2021 and will do well to seek a resolution to save his United career.

Former United players Rio Ferdinand and Ben Foster have both said the 23-year-old will find it tough to get back into Ten Hag’s plans but with the transfer window now closed, Sancho will need to knuckle down.

United return to action after the international break when they entertain Brighton on the resumption of the Premier League.