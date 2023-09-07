Two more victims emerge to publicly accuse Manchester United’s Antony of assault



Two more victims have come forward and accused Manchester United winger Antony of assault.

Antony is currently facing allegations of assault, causing bodily harm and threatening his former partner Gabriela Cavallin.

In an interview, Cavallin claimed that Antony physically attacked her on multiple instances in the period between June last year and May 2023.

She also alleged that the United star headbutted and punched her in a Manchester hotel on January 14 in addition to cutting her finger as a result of the player throwing a glass cup at her on May 8.

The Brazilian federation officially confirmed that they made the decision to axe the 23-year-old from the national team.

As investigations continue, United have resisted calls to drop their player from the squad. Instead, the Red Devils issued a statement saying they would not comment any further while inquiries continue.

According to Globo, Cavallin is not the only victim seeking justice. Apparently in May 2022, influencer and law student Rayssa de Freitas issued a complaint against Antony, accusing the winger of causing bodily injury.

Raysa explained that she was attacked by the United star and Mallu Ohana, ex-wife of former Palmeiras man Dudu. The case was registered at the 91st Police District – CEAGESP, in Vila Leopoldina, in São Paulo.

As per Globo, “Rayssa reports that, after a night out at a nightclub in São Paulo, she got into the back seat of Antony’s car, a Land Rover Evoque. The car was driven by himself. Next door, in the passenger seat, was Mallu Ohana, whom the attacker was dating. Still in the vehicle was Antony’s hairdresser, known as Rafa Cortes.”

“At one point, she ended up having a disagreement with Mallu because she didn’t want to go with the three of them to ‘continue the fun’, as described in the document. Furthermore, Dudu do Palmeiras’ ex-wife would have accused Rayssa of being too drunk. A fight broke out inside the car.”

Globo adds, “According to her statement, Rayssa reported having been attacked by Mallu and Antony, who defended the affair. She goes on to say that Antony stopped at a traffic light, on Avenida Marquês de São Vicente, at number 1930, and that was when she opened the back door and fled.”

A motorcyclist who was watching the whole incident is said to have written down Antony’s licence plate. As a result, he served as a witness in the case.

Antony is then said to have sped off to an unknown destination.

Rayssa’s injuries were recorded at the police station before first aid was then administered to her. She was later taken to the hospital for closer examination.

Even worse is that there is a third woman – a banker called Ingrid Lana, who has accused the 23-year-old footballer of forcefully trying to initiate sexual intercourse.

Lana told Record, “He tried to have sex with me and I didn’t want to. He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head.”

Antony has reportedly denied these new allegations.

Uma segunda acusadora piora a situação de Antony. Ela deu entrevista para a Record. Antony nega. Veja no @sitef5 @folha Bancária diz que Antony tentou relações sexuais a força; jogador nega novas acusações https://t.co/LsCxFbd4Fq — Gabriel Vaquer (@bielvaquer) September 7, 2023

The Telegraph’s James Ducker reports that United have declined to comment in relation to the two fresh abuse allegations facing Antony that have surfaced today.

The 20-time English champions have been advised to tread carefully under the premise of one being considered innocent until proven guilty both in England and Brazil.

All eyes are on United and what course of action they choose to take as the situation develops.

