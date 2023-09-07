Wayne Rooney linked with managerial job at Championship side Birmingham City

With the new season still just a few weeks old, the managerial merry-go-round looks set to swing into action already.

Birmingham City may be in need of a new manager in the coming weeks with current boss John Eustace on course to replace Michael Beale at Rangers.

Rangers’ poor start to the season, which included a humiliating exit from the Champions League and a home defeat in the Old Firm game, has left Beale’s position at the club looking dicey.

As reported by The Mirror, former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has emerged as one of the favourites to replace Eustace at St. Andrews, should he make the move north of the boarder.

Rooney is currently managing in the MLS with DC United, who are half way through a league season.

DC currently sit ninth in a 15-team table but are occupying the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rooney finished his playing career at DC before starting his managerial journey at Derby County in the Championship.

The former England man suffered relegation with the Rams but did galvanise the Derby players under extremely difficult off the field circumstances at Pride Park.

Rooney subsequently parted ways with Derby at the end of the season and took the reigns at DC in June of this year.

Birmingham could now be set to offer Rooney a route back to the English game and give him the chance to take over a side that are currently unbeaten in the Championship.

Having scored 253 times in 559 appearances for United, Rooney sits alone at the top of the club’s goalscoring charts, a record that will take some beating.

The forward won every trophy available to him during his time at Old Trafford and his name will forever be etched in the history of the club.

United fans around the world will no doubt wish their former hero well in whatever the next move is in his managerial career.