Amad gives latest injury update on Instagram, reveals possible surgery



Manchester United just can’t catch a “break” in the international break.

Be it more allegations against Antony, associations with an individual of doubtful character, or injuries to new signings, it has been a barrage of bad news for the club.

Continuing in the same vein, the latest injury update dropped by Amad is unlikely to soothe fans’ worry.

The forward posted a selfie on Instagram and added an image of his knee with the caption “step by step”.

The caption suggested that he is on the road to recovery but the image of the knee did not look promising.

It is badly bruised and reddened, and a huge scar on it reveals signs of a possible surgery.

Amad was having a good pre-season, staking his claim for a first-team berth after a successful loan spell at Sunderland last year.

However, an issue with his knee forced him to come off against Arsenal in the pre-season. He was seen walking away from the game on crutches and hasn’t played any football since.

The injury was always expected to be long-term in its severity but this is the first update in quite a while that the player has given about his condition.

Along with Kobbie Mainoo, another injured wonderkid, Amad was expected to launch a charge for a breakthrough campaign.

Amad’s time away from the game has stretched to more than a month and looking at his knee, it looks like he won’t be returning to action until after the next international break at the very least.

His absence comes at the worst possible time for United, with Antony embroiled in domestic violence allegations, Jadon Sancho having a fallout with Erik ten Hag, and Facundo Pellistri always fighting to get his manager’s trust.

