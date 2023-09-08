“Chaos and disruption”: Manchester United Supporters Trust issue takeover warning to the Glazers



The Manchester United Supporters Trust have warned the Glazers that they risk further chaos and disruption if they choose to remain in situ as the club’s owners.

Last week, a report covered by The Peoples Person divulged that the Glazers were set to take United off the market after both Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe failed to meet their asking price.

The American family are thought to want around £6bn to hand over the reins at Old Trafford.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim’s bids value United at around the £5bn mark.

It was pointed out that the Glazers believe they can get as much as £10bn for the Red Devils if they were to initiate another sale in 2025.

This is because of the 2026 World Cup poised to take place in America, that they think could arouse the interest of billionaires. In addition to this, forthcoming changes to football competitions and broadcasting regulations stand to generate more revenue.

However, it’s understood that neither Sheikh Jassim nor Sir Jim have been informed that the takeover is off.

After United’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, fans held a 60-minute sit-in protest against the club’s current ownership.

Amidst all this, the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) called for clarity from the Glazers even as the process carries on.

MUST said in a statement, “If they are intending to remain as owners they must be made aware of the negative reaction that news is going to create and the continued chaos and disruption that their ownership will continue to elicit.”

“Aside from that, there are a whole series of big questions they would need to answer: What is their plan to invest in United? Just what has the last nine months achieved? What costs have been incurred in this process? Are those costs being met by the Glazer family, or by the club itself?”

“All in all, it’s been a process typical of their ownership of the club. Slow, opaque and increasingly looking like having a “worst case scenario” outcome.”

MUST added, “Our message is clear though: the club is in clear need of investment, and it is plain that the Glazers cannot or will not provide this. With good offers on the table, it’s time for the Glazers to go.”

