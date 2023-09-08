Gareth Bale reveals he rejected Manchester United to join Tottenham Hotspur



There are many players in world football who have been incessantly linked to Manchester United but never made the move.

Gareth Bale is one of those names who always looked like one step away from calling Old Trafford his home, mainly from Real Madrid.

However, his latest revelation shows that United didn’t miss out on his signing once, but twice.

The now-retired Welshman spoke to Airwayz and revealed that United wanted to sign him in 2007, but he rejected Sir Alex Ferguson and joined Spurs instead.

He said going to United would have been the “easiest decision” as they were the “biggest team in the league”, “winning trophies”, “biggest players”, and “best manager”.

However, he prioritised first-team football instead and rejected Sir Alex’s approach to join Tottenham.

“At that age, a lot of players would go for the money and would want to go to a bigger club.

“But I was playing, developing and learning. It was an important part of my development to keep playing first-team football because you can’t replicate that,” he said.

The move undoubtedly paid off for the former Real Madrid superstar.

Bale overcame a tough start at Tottenham to eventually become one of the Premier League’s best players, leveraging his performances to secure a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He plundered trophies at a remarkable rate in Spain, becoming a 5x UCL winner, among other things. Although things ended at Madrid on a sour note, he will likely look back at his career without any sourness.

The player was also linked heavily to United when he was in Madrid, mainly when Jose Mourinho was the United manager.

However, even that came to nothing and Bale’s transfer to Manchester United ultimately remained a case of “What if” despite it being close to happening so many times.

