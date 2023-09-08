Manchester United desperate to offload Donny van de Beek



While Manchester United managed to get six players through the doors during the summer transfer window, the club’s real problem was offloading their overpaid stars.

Most players to depart were academy graduates while Fred was the most high-profile first-team sale in the summer.

United failed to sell Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek despite their best efforts with the Ivorian leaving post the end of the window on a free to Besiktas.

While Maguire is staying put, the Red Devils are desperate to move on the Dutch midfielder, who has endured a torrid time since his £40 million move to Manchester.

United want to move on Donny

His fortunes did not improve under his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and his injury ensured that his future lies away from Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old had chances to depart in the summer with the likes of Lorient interested in acquiring his services but he dug his heels in, hoping a big team would come in for him.

Unfortunately, that window passed and now the only legitimate option would be to try and agree a deal with one of two Turkish sides linked with a move.

Galatasaray were trying to sign the versatile star but their loan fee amount was promptly rejected by United on deadline day but talks were said to be continuing.

Recently, The Peoples Person spoke about Fenerbahce’s wish to hijack the deal while Royal Antwerp were said to be surprise suitors.

The chance to play in Europe at least till January is gone with team sheets already confirmed and the road to Saudi Arabia is also closed.

GivemeSport have suggested that while United would prefer a permanent deal, they are currently open to all sorts of exit options including a loan deal with an option to buy.

United need to be flexible in their attempts to sell Donny

“The club’s preference would be to offload van de Beek, but it hasn’t been routine. The main interest has come from Turkey and there have been some enquiries from Saudi Arabia, but it’s a race against the clock.

“Manchester United might be stuck with van de Beek unless they can find a quick and late solution. I think that they may have to surrender on price and, also, they may have to decide to accept a loan with an option or an obligation in order to make something work.

“There is still a possibility that we will get some late movement with van de Beek, but he’s not been the easiest player for Manchester United to find a solution for,” journalist Ben Jacobs wrote.

It would be wise to move him on, even if the club end up taking a financial hit since he is not a part of the manager’s plans and also because he is on a £120,000-per-week deal.

