Manchester United takeover update: “Those close to the sale adamant the process is still active”



Manchester United have seen so much drama in the international break and since the start of the season that the biggest saga at the club has gone somewhat under the radar.

That is the takeover saga, which is close to running for 10 months and yet, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

In fact, conflicting reports on the same have contributed to an atmosphere of restlessness and unease as nobody quite reliably knows what will happen.

Amidst all this, Ben Jacobs, via GIVEMESPORT, a regular voice on this story, has shared an update that will be bittersweet for United fans.

Jacobs reports that “those close to the sale are adamant that the process is still active”. He said that “no final decision or winner is yet determined”.

It will come as a relief to fans after the reports that Glazers might be ready to take United off the market after nobody succeeded in reaching their asking price.

However, there’s another side to Jacobs’ story.

He added that “Glazers are slow decision-makers” and “may not collectively know yet what they want to do”.

The first point is widely known by the fans, and has played a part in United’s descent down the ladder on the pitch.

As for the second part, there has always been an inkling that Joel and Avram Glazer don’t want to let go of the club completely, while the other siblings do.

This has contributed to indecision and a lot of back-and-forth in terms of whose bid is winning- Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani.

The latter is seeking to take 100% control of the club while the former’s bid structure allows the two Glazers siblings to retain some stake.

Thirdly, Jacobs said that the conflicting media reports are just a game by the Glazers to “manufacture competitive tension”.

He said that the family wants to sell, but only for the right price, and they will take as long as they need to do so.

In conclusion, that is a bittersweet update for fans. While it is clear that United is not off the market, there is no clear end goal in sight as to what the ultimate decision will be.

