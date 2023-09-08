Manchester United to face off against Bayern Munich for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha



Manchester United had to scramble on deadline day but eventually managed to bring in the player Erik ten Hag wanted from the first day of the transfer window.

Sofyan Amrabat arrived from Fiorentina after a lot of haggling over the loan fee and eventual purchase clause while the player rejected numerous other offers to secure his dream move.

However, United could be set for bad news on the injury front as the Moroccan is said to have departed national team training after sustaining an injury.

It has already come to light that United had detected a back injury while conducting a medical but the midfielder was still signed and now it could backfire spectacularly.

United’s search for a midfield general

While details are still vague, the player’s injury is not good news with the club already reeling from injury woes while the manager is desperate to solidify his midfield.

Casemiro has been left too isolated in the early part of the season and he needs someone more defensively-minded to ensure the team can come away from away trips unscathed.

United are set to play Brighton at home in the Premier League and Bayern Munich away from home in the Champions League and Amrabat would have been just the cog the manager was looking for.

It is clear to see that the Brazilian midfield general is still not showing the same authoritative signs of last season and considering his age, United ideally would like a player to come in and occupy the spot in the long run.

As per Bild, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha could be that player and the Red Devils could be facing off with Bayern Munich for the Portuguese.

Palhinha was close to a move to Munich, even clicking pictures with the jersey only for Fulham to call off the deal after they failed to secure a replacement.

Incidentally, their replacement was United’s Scott McTominay while Bayern had also spoken to the Scottish midfielder.

Bayern vs United for Palhinha in January

The Bavarian giants are prepared to pay over the odds for the Fulham man and it will be intriguing to see who wins the January transfer battle.

“His contract with FC Bayern had already been negotiated. But shortly before the end of the transfer, João Palhinha (28) did not get a release from Fulham because the English did not get a replacement.

“The summer transfer failed. And now another club wants to snatch the 65 million six from Bayern. Manchester United is also interested in Palhinha. In winter, the Premier League club could try to grab the Portuguese.

“In winter, coach Thomas Tuchel (50) really wants his dream player – if United doesn’t intervene.”

Bayern are the favourites but ideally, United should try and solve this problem position for the future and compete with the Bundesliga champions.