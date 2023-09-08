Morocco national coach reveals Sofyan Amrabat’s absence is just a “precaution”



Manchester United huffed and puffed all through the summer transfer window before getting manager Erik ten Hag his desired player right on deadline day.

United initially waited for outgoings in order to try and agree a permanent deal for Sofyan Amrabat but the club struggled massively on that front, which delayed the move.

In the end, after haggling over the loan fee and the permanent clause, United finally signed the Moroccan from Fiorentina, not after the player rejected multiple moves in order to secure his dream transfer.

Amrabat injury details

While fans were overjoyed considering the midfield imbalance their team have suffered from, the medical staff picked up hints of a back injury during the medical they conducted.

There were rumours that the player might be out for a longer team after it emerged that the midfielder left national team training after picking up an injury.

However, coach Walid Regragui informed that it was a minor issue and that the player asked to be removed as he was focused on beginning his United journey without further hiccups.

🚨Coach Walid Regragui 🇲🇦🗣️:

"Sofyan Amrabat felt something, and we let him go as a precaution because he has just started his new adventure with Manchester United." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/1Cy0qgWTu0 — AkramPRO (@iamAkramPRO) September 8, 2023

“Sofyan Amrabat felt something, and we let him go as a precaution because he has just started his new adventure with Manchester United.”

After the international break, United have games against Brighton in the Premier League and Bayern Munich away from home in the Champions League.

Considering United’s poor away record, it is imperative that Amrabat regains fitness as quickly as possible.

So far, Ten Hag has not managed to find his ideal midfield combination with new signing Mason Mount unable to hit the ground running in his new colours.

United are desperate for a fully-fit Amrabat

The former Chelsea man and Bruno Fernandes have looked to occupy the same areas, isolating Casemiro and allowing opposition to counter at will.

Christian Eriksen has changed the dynamic in the last two games but his defensive awareness and work-rate are not as effective as the Morocco international.

Amrabat has hardly trained with his new teammates and did not have a proper pre-season and it would be unfair to expect him to start in the upcoming blockbuster clashes.

Ten Hag needs to evaluate his injury status and slowly bring him up to speed to avoid adding to the already-growing injury list.

