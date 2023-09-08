Official: Sofyan Amrabat has withdrawn from the Morocco national team due to injury



Manchester United star Sofyan Amrabat has withdrawn from the Morocco national team due to an unspecified injury.

Morocco are set to face Liberia on Tuesday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification match.

There was speculation United detected a back injury during Amrabat’s medical but this was quickly dispelled and the midfielder was allowed to join up with the Atlas Lions for international duty.

However, the player seems to have sustained some kind of physical setback if a statement by the Moroccan Football Federation is anything to go by.

The North African country’s footballing authority confirmed that Amrabat will no longer play a part for Walid Regragui’s side on this schedule.

“Mr Walid Regragui invited Yahya Gibran, a player for the Wydad Sports Club, to join the national team as it prepares for the two matches it will play against Liberia in Agadir and Burkina Faso in Lens, France.”

“The national team coach, Mr. Walid Regragui, summoned the player, Yahya Jeeran, to replace the injured Sofiane Amrabat.”

“On the other hand, the national team will head tomorrow, Friday, to Agadir, where it will have its last training session before the match with Liberia, which will take place the day after tomorrow, Saturday.”

However, there could be some respite for concerned United fans who may have started fearing Amrabat’s official debut would be delayed.

According to Moroccan journalist Izem Anass, Amrabat’s injury is nothing serious.

His withdrawal from the national team is only a precaution.

🚨𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢 𝗜𝗭𝗘𝗠 𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗦𝗦 Rien de grave concernant la blessure de Sofyan Amrabat . pic.twitter.com/vFZTPEqxtt — Izem Anass (@Izemanass) September 7, 2023

The assumption is that the 27-year-old will travel back to Manchester as he prepares to line up for his new club against Brighton on September 16.

