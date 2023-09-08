Ryan Giggs says Alejandro Garnacho must improve to shed the badge of “impact player”



The biggest rising star under Erik ten Hag in the past season and this has been Argentina’s Alejandro Garnacho.

Signed from Atletico Madrid as a 16-year-old, he has blown past expectations since his introduction to the senior team, never looking back and sealing a new contract recently.

However, recent events surrounding the youngster have Ryan Giggs firing warning shots at him.

In an interview with Webby and O’Neill, Giggs said that while Garnacho has “done brilliantly” so far in his United career, he’s seen as “an impact player more”.

He alluded to Garnacho’s perceived promotion to start off the season, when he was in the starting lineup ahead of more proven options.

However, his performances in those two games left a lot to be desired, and he was eventually relegated to a bench player role again.

Back to coming off the bench, Garnacho looked much improved, almost winning the game for United away to Arsenal if not for a dubious offside decision.

Giggs has now challenged Garnacho to repeat such performances but from the first minute.

“Next time he starts he has to give the manager no reasons to not play him in the next game.

“Just like at Arsenal at the moment, he looks like an impact player but a brilliant talent, one that gets you off your feet and one that fans want to see.

“Now when he does start games he needs to perform from minute one to the last minute,” he said.

Giggs conceded that Garnacho is still young and there is a lot of time to improve.

Striving for the next “promotion” in his squad status will be the big challenge, especially at a club like Manchester United where reinforcements are bought from the outside all the time.

