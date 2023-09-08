“They’ve had enough of him”: Man United players said to have grown tired ofJadon Sancho



Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is not only facing a battle to regain Erik ten Hag’s trust, but also the confidence of his teammates.

After Sunday’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates, Ten Hag was questioned by reporters about why Sancho was not part of the travelling squad.

The United boss simply stated that the Englishman did not meet the levels required of him during training, and so a decision was taken to leave him at home.

However, Sancho took to X (formerly Twitter) and issued a strongly worded message, denying Ten Hag’s claims.

The 23-year-old also said that he had been made “a scapegoat” for a long time during his tenure at Old Trafford.

He alluded to there being other reasons for his omission from the squad besides the one Ten Hag publicly gave to the media.

According to ESPN’s Mark Ogden, Sancho’s move to put out the rebuttal did not go down well with his teammates who have also grown exasperated by his actions.

“Jadon Sancho is facing a battle to regain the support of his Manchester United teammates as well as manager Erik ten Hag following his angry reaction to being dropped for the Premier League defeat at Arsenal, a source has told ESPN.”

“One source has told ESPN that there is little sympathy for Sancho inside the United dressing room, saying: the players have had enough of him.”

“Sources have said that the players accept and respect Ten Hag’s firm approach because it applies without exceptions to squad members, regardless of their status, and that Sancho’s reaction has gone down badly within the dressing room, although a source has said that it was not greeted with surprise.”

As per Ogden, the United forward’s training performances and his demeanour around the club have led to him becoming a peripheral figure in the eyes of Ten Hag and his coaching staff.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that the Red Devils were open to loaning out the former Borussia Dortmund man amidst interest in his services from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

Since his arrival at United in the summer of 2021, Sancho has scored 12 goals in 82 first-team appearances for the 20-time English champions.

