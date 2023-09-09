Axel Tuanzebe signs for Ipswich Town on free transfer after Manchester United contract expiry



The culling of prospects with unfulfilled potential continued in full force in the recently finished transfer window.

The likes of Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage, among others left permanently after being on the fringes of the first team for a long time.

Those who weren’t sold were released if their contracts expired, the chief name among them being Axel Tuanzebe.

Now, the former Manchester United captain has officially signed for Ipswich Town on a one-year deal with an option for another year.

He joins on a free transfer after his United contract expires in July. At Ipswich, he will reconnect with a “mini Manchester United”.

The manager is Kieran Mckenna, the highly-rated coach during his time at United, mainly with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Tuanzebe had his breakthrough performance against Paris Saint-Germain during that time, so Mckenna knows him well. Furthermore, he will also find his fellow United academy mate, Brandon Williams there.

Unlike Tuanzebe, Williams has joined Ipswich on a loan deal but his future at United looks to be over for now, barring a miraculous return to form this season.

Tuanzebe and Williams were coming through the academy at a similar time and created great first impressions on their step up to the senior squad.

Tuanzebe, in particular, showed such talent that he was once touted as a future United captain.

However, injuries and failed loan spells condemned him to obscurity and that vast potential has remained unfulfilled so far.

At Ipswich, he will seek to rediscover the form that once made him the apple of the eye of United coaches and help Mckenna’s team gain promotion to the Premier League alongside Williams.

