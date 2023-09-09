Casemiro finds form as Brazil demolish Bolivia 5-1 in World Cup Qualifiers



Casemiro is arguably one of Manchester United’s most important players.

Therefore, it is to nobody’s surprise that United have struggled in midfield this season as the Brazilian has struggled to find form in the middle of the park.

The international break could have come at the perfect time for the midfielder, as he found form in the World Cup Qualifier fixture against Bolivia.

He was back to his metronomic best as he dictated the play from his deep midfield position in the Selecao’s 5-1 victory over Bolivia.

The United man had an unbelievable 111 touches of the ball, indicating that he was the at heart of everything that Brazil played. (Stats courtesy of SofaScore)

With a 92% passing accuracy from 104 passes, he kept the play ticking and was a major reason why Brazil ended the game with a remarkable statistic of 80% possession.

Bolivia were completely played off the park as Brazil ran rings around them, repeatedly passing through their defensive lines.

Although passing accuracy can often be a misleading statistic, as backward passes don’t help the team, that was far from the case with this Casemiro performance.

Out of his 96 successful passes, 39 were in the opposition’s half, as Brazil kept their foot on the throat of Bolivia.

He played the full 90 minutes as he got some much-needed match fitness back into his legs.

The Brazilian started the last season in a similar fashion, where he was cold in the beginning but as he accumulated minutes, the rust wore off and he was back to his imperious best.

Brazi play Peru next on September 13 before he’s back at United so fans will hope this is the start of his good form.

