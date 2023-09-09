Fulham eyeing January move for Scott McTominay as Joao Palhinha’s replacement



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was quite clear on the basis of what he saw in his first season that the midfield needed to be overhauled this summer.

The likes of Fred, Scott McTominay, and Donny van de Beek were all for sale while in came Mason Mount from Chelsea and Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina.

The Brazilian departed for Fenerbahce while the Red Devils have struggled to offload the former Ajax star with only Turkey looking like a realistic option currently.

McTominay not part of ETH’s plans

The United academy graduate, however, was the subject of interest from top clubs such as Bayern Munich, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Even Fulham tried to complete a late deal when Joao Palhinha was on his way to join the Bavarian giants. However, both moves ended up collapsing.

The 26-year-old has not yet started a game this season, coming on twice and totaling only seven minutes of action. It is clear to see that he is not part of the manager’s plans.

Former United skipper Gary Neville has even gone as far as stating that the manager does not rate him and wants him out of the club as soon as possible.

His international form has proof that he can still do a job as long as a different role is entrusted to him, especially in the big away games.

However, if the minutes do not improve, there is a chance that the Scotsman departs in the winter. The Cottagers are said to eyeing a January deal.

Palhinha will once again be Bayern’s focus during the next transfer window with some suggesting even United could come in for the Portuguese.

And Marco Silva’s men are expected to come after McTominay as claimed by Fichajes.

Fulham want McTominay, Bayern eye Palhinha

“One of the latest rumors that has captured attention is the possibility that Joao Palhinha, Fulham’s talented midfielder, could make the jump to Bayern Munich.

“Given this uncertainty, Fulham are considering Scott McTominay, currently at Manchester United, as a viable alternative. He has seen his playing time reduce considerably, which has led to speculation about his future at the club.

“This situation has caught the attention of Fulham, who see in the Scotsman the opportunity to reinforce their midfield in the next January market, as long as Palhinha finally leaves.”

During the summer, United were valuing the Scottish international as high as £45 million, and they consider him their most sellable asset. It will be interesting to see how much they ultimately sell him for.

