Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire to succeed despite diminished status at Manchester United



Harry Maguire’s future at Manchester United has been one of the biggest talking points all summer, even though he ultimately stayed.

The noise around him further increased after Gareth Southgate called him up for England in this international break. Unlike previously, the centre-back is no longer first-choice at club level and has seen his minutes decrease drastically.

However, Southgate has now backed his player unequivocally, banking on his fortunes improving soon, at both club and international level.

Talking to the media in the lead-up to the UEFA Euro Qualifiers game against Ukraine, he said Maguire “looked very good in training”.

He said that Maguire is “training with top players every day” and knows “where our support is”. Having said that, Southgate was quick to stress that despite his former credentials, he needs to “keep playing well for us”.

Maguire’s situation might improve at club level too, out of necessity than anything else on his part, something which Southgate also alluded to.

United are suffering from an injury crisis at centre-back. Jonny Evans and Maguire ended the frantic game against Arsenal as United’s defensive pairing.

They found the pace of the game to be uncomfortable as United conceded two late goals.

Maguire’s stint at United could get a new life because Raphael Varane’s injury has opened doors for a right-footed centre-back.

Add to that Lisandro Martinez’s injury scare against Arsenal, and United might have to use their former captain more than they’d like to.

It will then be up to Harry Maguire to grab the opportunity with both hands and leave Erik ten Hag with a decision to make when everyone is fit in the backline.

That is what Southgate is counting upon, reaffirming his commitment to the player by starting him against Ukraine in England’s first fixture of the international break.

