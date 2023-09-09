Manchester United continue scouting Sunderland’s Chris Rigg after pulling out of deal in summer



While the senior Manchester United team has certainly seen better days, both on and off the pitch, the youth team continues to blossom.

After falling behind earlier due to a lack of attention and investment, United have made great strides in the department.

The rise of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, just to name two, is an example of youth development done right.

United almost added another wonderkid to their youth ranks in the recently finished transfer window in Sunderland’s Chris Rigg.

The People’s Person had reported that Sunderland’s asking price went beyond what United were comfortable paying so the deal didn’t go further.

However, inews reports that United retain an interest in the teenage prodigy.

Alongside Newcastle United, the Red Devils have been scouting and monitoring his progress at the Championship club.

Rigg was recently compared to Jordan Henderson by Head Coach Tony Mowbray due to his combative style of play and blossoming leadership qualities.

Like Rigg, Henderson also came through Sunderland and impressed enough to leverage those performances for a move to Liverpool.

Rigg became Sunderland’s youngest-ever league scorer when he netted at the age of 16 years and 76 days. He is the second-youngest football league scorer of all time only after Jude Bellingham.

The 16-year-old midfielder is getting fairly regular game time at the Stadium of Light currently so it was unlikely he’d move from there to play for U21s at Old Trafford.

However, if he keeps up his meteoric rise for long, it will be a matter of time before the big clubs come calling.

In such a scenario, United constantly being in touch, be it via scouting or monitoring, could lend them an upper hand when it comes to final negotiations for his signature.

