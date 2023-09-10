Alessia Russo misses penalty as Arsenal exit Champions League early

Ex-Manchester United star Alessia Russo might be regretting her move down south as Arsenal took an early exit out of the Champions League yesterday.

The Gunners took on Paris FC in the first qualifying round and crashed out on penalties.

Russo had a good game for the most part but missed in the penalty shootout.

Arsenal went behind early in the second half with Paris FC scoring two in two minutes.

Russo gave the Gunners hope by pulling one back with less than ten minutes to go before Jen Beattie equalised in injury time forcing extra-time.

Arsenal fell behind again but Russo was once again there to rescue the London side.

However, at the crucial moment, Russo along with teammate Frida Maanum could not convert their spot kicks.

It meant that the semi-finalists from last year suffered a shock early exit.

Russo suffered abuse online after her unfortunate penalty miss. Some United fans were mocking her decision to leave the Reds just to be dumped out of Europe with her new club before United’s campaign has even begun.

It is a promising result for United, who have been battling to convince keeper Mary Earps not to follow her Lionesses teammate to the Gunners.

Earps is itching to play Champions League football and win silverware but seems set on leaving United before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Arsenal’s exit will likely cause Earps to rethink where her future lies.