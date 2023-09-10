Former coach of Rasmus Hojlund surprised by the striker’s rise to the top

Manchester United’s search for a striker ended in the summer with the £72 million signing of Rasmus Hojlund, from Atalanta.

Erik ten Hag was desperate to add a natural centre-forward to his ranks having watched his side struggle to score goals last season.

Despite a third place finish and and winning the club’s first trophy in six years, United were profligate in front of goal and Hojlund has been brought in to change that.

Hojlund has enjoyed a remarkable rise to the top of the game, having come through the ranks at Copenhagen before stops at RB Salzburg and Atalanta led him to Old Trafford.

However, as reported by The Daily Mail, the Dane’s former youth coach Christian Mouroux says it wasn’t obvious that Hojlund would reach the top of the game, despite playing in the year above at youth levels.

“He was playing for the age group above because he was physically so big, so he was more developed in that way. But There was no single moment when we thought he was going to be a star. There were other players his age just as good,” he said.

Mouroux added that Hojlund’s twin brothers looked to be a better bet to reach the heights of the game. Both players are still playing in Denmark and indeed could face Rasmus in this season’s Champions League.

“His two younger brothers — twins Emil and Oscar, both now at FC Copenhagen — were more obvious talents. Rasmus wasn’t a standout,” said Mouroux.

However, Mouroux has backed Hojlund to succeed under the pressure at Old Trafford due to his personality and desire.

“Signing for a team who’ve bought him to perform now, it’s surprising. Knowing him, it’s a type of pressure he will thrive under. His father set him up for that,” he adds.

Hojlund made his long awaited debut for United in the painful defeat to Arsenal last weekend and certainly looked up for the fight.

The 20-year-old almost helped United win the game and would have done so had it not been for a couple of controversial decisions going against him and the team.

Hojlund is set to make his home debut for the club when United return to action on the resumption of the Premier League next weekend.