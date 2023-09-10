Former girlfriend of Manchester United winger Antony called for him to be dropped amid abuse allegations

The former partner of Manchester United winger Antony has claimed the winger should be dropped from Erik ten Hag’s first team squad.

Gabriela Cavallin has made claims of assault against the Brazilian and urged United to axe the player whilst the police investigate the issue.

United have, now, released a statement saying the winger will not return to first team action until the matter is resolved.

Speaking to The Sun, Cavallin admitted she was disappointed with the club for allowing Antony to continue to play under the circumstances.

“Antony needs to be taken off the pitch. It’s disappointing he’s still allowed to play while there’s an investigation,” she said.

Cavallin then spoke on the effect the situation has had on her and once again called for United to remove the winger from the squad.

“I am absolutely destroyed by the whole process. How can life go on as normal for him? They can’t just know what they know now and not do anything. He needs to be removed,” she adds.

The quotes came before United’s decision was announced that they have omitted the player from first team duties whilst investigations take place. Whether the club’s action was in response to her demands is unknown.

Antony is yet to find his form so far this season but has featured in every game of the new campaign.

The claims serve as another blow to United and Ten Hag who must be wondering what more he will have to deal with during his time at club.

The United boss is in desperate need of a period of calm at Old Trafford, with fresh on and off the field issues mounting at an alarming rate.

The winger strongly denies the claims and said he “knows the truth and it will come out” during an interview on Brazilian television.

Antony was chosen for international duty but has since been released from the Brazilian national team on the back of the allegations.