Inter Milan eyeing January move for Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek



After a lot of huffing and puffing, Manchester United did manage to bring in a total of six players through the doors during the summer transfer window, but where they really struggled was in offloading their overpaid stars.

Manager Erik ten Hag ended up selling quite a few academy graduates while Fred was the only high-profile first-team star to leave in the summer.

The likes of Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, and Harry Maguire proved most difficult to move on with the Ivorian only departing after the English window closed.

The England international is expected to stay put at least till the next window while United are desperately trying to move the Dutch midfielder on.

Donny needs to be moved on

He was linked with quite a few clubs close to deadline day but he stayed put, hoping for bigger clubs to come after him. Most clubs tended to stay away.

Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are said to be still in the race with Gala’s initial loan bid rejected by the club. United are even willing to sanction a loan deal with an option to buy at this stage.

If Van de Beek does not secure a move to Turkey, he might be forced to extend his stay in Manchester for a couple of more months but his fortunes are unlikely to change.

Even under Ten Hag, his former Ajax coach, the 26-year-old midfielder managed only four starts in all competitions last season, producing anonymous displays each time.

He is yet to even make the matchday squad in the new campaign and a January move could be the next best solution for both parties.

According to Fichajes, Serie A side Inter Milan are eyeing a move for the versatile midfielder in a bid to strengthen in the centre of the park.

The Milan giants are willing to pay as much as €20 million for the player who cost the Red Devils €39 million three years ago.

Inter Milan eyeing January move for Donny

“Donny van de Beek, a signing who has not met expectations at Manchester United, could be on his way to Serie A, and more specifically to Inter Milan during the next winter market

“Under the direction of Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, he thinks he can find a more than interesting option to try to recover the best version of himself.

“The Dutch midfielder has become a target for Inter Milan, who would be willing to pay around 20 million euros for his services.”

Inter were linked with a summer move as well but the price associated with the move as mentioned in the report might be on the higher side considering his current market value of €13 million as per Transfermarkt.