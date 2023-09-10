Jadon Sancho reveals the club he wants to play for amid Manchester United fallout – report

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly revealed which club he wishes to play for amid his ongoing fallout with manager Erik ten Hag.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Sancho has already made a decision on whether or not he wishes to remain at Old Trafford while also going on to claim that the bust-up with manager Erik ten Hag could actually work in the 23-year-old’s favour.

According to Jacobs, Sancho is determined to continue playing for Man United despite being linked with several interested clubs.

Saudi club Al-Ettifaq attempted to sign the attacker on loan until the end of the season, however, the club was unable to afford the £50 million purchase price that United requested that the club would be obligated to pay at the end of the loan spell.

Days after Sancho took to social media to criticize Ten Hag’s comments on his performances in training, Bayern Munich expressed their interest in the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Bayern were reportedly planning to approach United before the start of the January transfer window.

Still, the Bundesliga champions may face some competition from Dortmund, who may decide to lure Sancho back to Signal Iduna Park.

Another elite club that has allegedly indicated an interest in the 23-year-old is Real Madrid, with the La Liga giants believed to be considering a move for Sancho in January due to his strong bond with new signing and fellow Englishman Jude Bellingham.

Even with several clubs potentially interested in signing the player, Jacobs believes that the fallout with Ten Hag could in fact work in Sancho’s favour as he seeks to remain at United.

In addition to potentially reconciling with Ten Hag behind closed doors to repair their relationship, Jacobs also claimed that “Sancho, who still wants to stay at Manchester United, may even be more galvanised now to prove his manager wrong.”

Whether or not Jacobs’ view is proven correct, Ten Hag will need to act carefully in order to maintain team harmony once his players return from the international break.