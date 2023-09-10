John Terry speaks out on Mason Mount’s move to Manchester United

Manchester United made Mason Mount their first summer signing in the transfer window, joining from Chelsea in a £60million deal.

Mount was Erik ten Hag’s number one choice to improve his options in midfield and the England man duly made the move to become United’s new number seven.

Chelsea fans were disappointed to lose a player that had come through the ranks at the club but former captain John Terry has urged the Blues’ fans to respect Mount’s decision.

As reported in The Daily Mail, Terry said there is always two sides to a story and asked the Chelsea fans to take it easy on Mount when he returns to Stamford Bridge with United.

“Mase is proper Chels (Chelsea) through and through,” he said.

“There’s always two sides to a story and I know the other side to it. I’m not going to air that tonight but there’s another side to the story. Let’s not be too harsh on him when he comes back.”

Mount was originally in talks to extend his deal in London but talks broke down and United swooped to offer the 24-year-old a chance to play at Old Trafford.

The England man didn’t take much persuading and was delighted to make the move to Manchester and join Ten Hag’s ranks.

Unfortunately for Mount it’s been a stuttering start to his United career. Having played the opening day victory against Wolves, he was part of the side that fell to a poor loss at Tottenham a week later.

Mount then picked up an injury that ruled him out of the last two games in which United suffered another away defeat in the capital, at Arsenal as well as beating Nottingham Forest at home.

The midfielder will be hoping to return to action as soon as possible after the international break and is targeting United’s Champions League opener against Bayern Munich as his return date.

United will hope Mount can rediscover the form that helped Chelsea win the Champions League trophy in 2021 when he was also voted as the club’s Player of the Season.

Chelsea fans will have to wait until April before they will see Mount walk out at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with the first game of the two fixtures between the top four rivals taking place at Old Trafford in December.