Man United have decided that Antony will not return until further notice



With the storm surrounding Antony growing by the day, Manchester United have decided to take a stand.

According to a statement put out by the club, the Brazilian winger is set to stay back in Brazil instead of returning with all the other international stars.

He will return to the club once the allegations of domestic violence have been addressed and a satisfactory conclusion is reached.

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday.

“However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

“As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

The alleged victim, Gabriela Cavallin had suggested that United should take action against the winger like they did with Mason Greenwood.

The 23-year-old, on his part, had suggested that he was confident of the truth coming out and he believes he is innocent.

“I have agreed with United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was mutual decision.

“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, I will fully cooperate with the police,” Antony said via a statement.

To make matters worse, two more victims had also come forward and accused the Brazilian of assault.

The matter forced the the Brazilian federation to take the decision to axe the 23-year-old from the national team.

And now United have taken a similar decision and this will prove to be a huge blow for the manager who is already juggling with several issues.

The Antony drama has followed the entire Mason Greenwood fiasco while the manager is also dealing with a public fall-out with Jadon Sancho.