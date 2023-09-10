Manchester United academy graduate Largie Ramazani wants to become a legend at Almeria

Manchester United academy graduate Largie Ramazani has appeared to dismiss any prospect of returning to Old Trafford during a recent interview.

At 16 years of age, Ramazani was signed on a scholarship contract by United from Charlton Athletic back in 2017.

Just three years later, The Peoples Person reported that United had decided to release the Belgian forward.

One of nine players to be released at that time, Ramazani was the biggest surprise in the list given his fine form for United in the Premier League 2.

That season, the winger scored nine goals in just 13 appearances for the U23 side.

It was then revealed that Ramazani’s departure was the result of the club’s refusal to meet his wage demands rather than a lack of belief in his abilities.

Ramazani was then signed by La Liga club UD Almeria, where he was later joined by fellow former United academy graduates Arnau Puigmal and Martin Svidersky.

While the 22-year-old’s days at Old Trafford may be behind him, questions have been asked of whether the player would ever return.

Such speculation is particularly relevant now as the futures of Antony and Jadon Sancho at the club have been called into question.

Unfortunately for United, there appears to be no circumstance under which Ramazani would consider leaving his current club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the player confirmed that wished to build his future at the Spanis side.

“I would like to become a legend at Almería,” Ramazani was quoted as saying.

Clearly, if United need to replace Antony or Sancho if not both, they will need to look elsewhere.

Perhaps, this could also be the moment for rising stars such as Facundo Pellistri to step up and show their worth.