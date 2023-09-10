Manchester United invite Bryan Ruiz to Carrington for coaching experience

Manchester United have offered former Premier League striker Bryan Ruiz the opportunity travel to Carrington for some coaching experience.

Ruiz retired from playing football last year and has now embarked on his coaching career in his native Costa Rica.

As reported by The Mirror, Ruiz bumped into Erik ten Hag in a farewell match for an FC Twente player over the weekend.

Ten Hag started his coaching journey at Twente and worked with the youth groups under current United coach Steve McClaren who was in charge of the first team.

The former Fulham striker played for McClaren’s Twente and the pair won the Eredivisie in the 2009/2010 season, however, Ten Hag had moved on by that time.

The connection between Ruiz and McLaren now looks to have paved the way for the 38-year-old to gain some valuable experience at United.

The Costa Rican revealed he had received the offer to come to Manchester and will no doubt take up the opportunity.

“I have now received an invitation to come and see Steve McClaren and Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Those are fun things to do,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz will be remembered by United fans for the time he spent in West London where he scored 13 goals for Fulham during his spell between 2011 and 2015.

No date has been set for the potential link up but Ruiz will certainly learn a lot from the time he spends with Ten Hag, whose coaching ability is there for all to see.

The Dutch boss ended United’s six year wait for a trophy last season and guided the club back in to the Champions League via a third place league finish.

However, a stuttering start to this campaign has left United playing catch up after two losses out of their first four fixtures.

United return to action when the Premier League returns after the international break with Brighton visiting Old Trafford on September 16.